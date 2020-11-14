Consumers may have different priorities this holiday shopping season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Whether you’re still making your holiday shopping list or you’ve already bought gifts for loved ones this year, the National Retail Federation says spending and shopping habits will be different because of COVID-19.

“We have some people that live in the Carolinas and stuff but we were just talking about that the other day and we talked about probably not having any family get togethers at least for Thanksgiving,” said Kate Jordan, Charleston, WV.

According to the National Retail Federation, 1 in 5 holiday shoppers, or about 19%, typically travel but won’t this year. Over half of those say they plan to use the money they won’t be spending on traveling on holiday items instead.

Most of those surveyed say they could be convinced to start shopping even earlier than usual for better deals and to avoid crowds.

Online sales have increased significantly because of COVID-19 and this holiday season 60% of consumers say they plan to purchase holiday items online this year.

“There are a whole lot more options online,” Jordan said. “Stuff that already I’m looking at like ‘ok I’m going to go ahead and order that thing’.”

Shopper Jack Dolance said he plans to focus some of his spending specifically to local businesses. “Businesses like Taylor Books and businesses here downtown. I want to keep downtown vibrant and keep the businesses here,” he said.

For those who aren’t shopping online this year, the top destinations they planned to visit are department stores, discount stores and supermarkets. The National Retail Federation says consumers plan to spend close to a thousand dollars on gifts, holiday items such as decorations and food, and additional non-gift items for themselves and their families.