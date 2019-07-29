Controlled deer hunt set at W.Va.’s Green Bank Observatory

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A controlled deer hunt will be held at West Virginia’s Green Bank Observatory this fall.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release the hunt for state residents only will be held on Oct. 11 and 12. A limited number of permits will be issued to hunters who enter a lottery.

The first day of the hunt will be for bow or crossbow only, and the second is a muzzleloader hunt.

The statement says hunters must park in designated parking areas and gas-powered vehicles are strictly controlled at the observatory site.

The deadline for hunters to apply at www.wvhunt.com is Aug. 29.

Green Bank is in Pocahontas County, about 205 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.