Cookies for a cause: Local bakery fundraises to help Charleston mother

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rock City Cake Company in Charleston holds a great platform in the local community. So when they were asked to help a local mother with her medical bills, they wanted to do something super sweet.

“We had to do something, and it had to be big,” said Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City Cake Company.

So, Beth’s Box was created.

Beth is a Charleston Mother of two who has been through a lot.

“She was put on life support, and then put back on the list,” said Tony Slack, Beth’s father.

The list for a double lung transplant, which can take years to receive. Beth was blessed to receive a lung transplant earlier this year, but just months after successful surgery, her body rejected the lungs.

“The trauma of going through two double lung transplants in two months, it’s a very long healing process,” said Slack.

Beth is now one of the few to undergo one of these invasive surgeries in such a short timeframe, and she is continuing to heal. But hospital bills continue to pile up. So, when Beth’s family reached out to the Charleston community for help, Rock City was eager to do all they could.

“Ten dollars for the Beth Box, it includes a dozen cookies. And again we are donating one hundred percent of the proceeds we are not keeping any of it,” said Morgan Morrison of Rock City Cake Company.

And just within a little over 24 hours, Rock City sold almost $10,000 worth of boxes.