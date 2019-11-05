Cooking school in Charleston helps manage diabetes

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – FamilyCare hosted a cooking school in Charleston Monday to help diabetics learn how to eat healthier without sacrificing taste.

The “Dining with Diabetes” class not only teaches how to create delicious dishes, but it helps educate those with diabetes learn how to manage themselves correctly.

Steven Crowl has been a diabetic for nearly 20 years. Although he knows the basics, the cooking class gave him ideas on what he can improve.

“It’s all about balance. Eating some of the things you like that have high calorie counts but balancing it off with fruits and vegetables”, says Crowl.

Carrie Carte from the West Virginia University Extension Service says people are usually surprised to see what they can eat while also properly managing diabetes.

“What they learn here they can apply to the rest of their life and to their whole family”, says Carte, “It’s good for the whole family to make healthy choices about their meal planning and what they’re going to eat. It’s not a forbidden diet”.

Carte creates different dishes for people to taste test, then take home the recipe following the class.

Dining with Diabetes is a 4 week program that takes place every Monday for the month of November. It’s a program of West Virginia University Extension Service and funded in part by the West Virginia Diabetes Control Program, West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, and WV DHHR.

If you are interested in taking part in one of the 3 classes left, you can contact 304-720-4851, ext. 8131 for possible late registration.