CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, along with the Kanawha County Commission, announced on Wednesday that Coonskin Pool will be open for free from June 16-17.

“Due to the extreme heat, power outages throughout the area, and the current closure of Pioneer Pool, I have requested that Kanawha County Parks open Coonskin for free on Thursday and Friday. To me this is a safety measure to help keep people cool and safe from the extreme temperatures,” stated Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

Jeff Hutchinson, Director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation commented, “Anytime we are able to help the community during an extreme heat event we want to do what is right and offer our pool to the public for free. Anyone who wants to come to the pool Thursday or Friday will be admitted for free and can enjoy Coonskin Pool!”

Coonskin Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and everyone is encouraged to stop by and enjoy the pool.