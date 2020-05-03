Good News with 13

Coronavirus doesn’t stop California family from celebrating MU grad

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For Marshall University Senior, Erick Bajamundi, May 2 should have been the day he and other seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, but Erick’s large family from California still made it a day to remember.

Erick’s family planned to attend his graduation in person, with plane tickets bought and everything, but the Coronavirus canceled their plans.

Thanks to technology, they were able to be there for the small ceremony in his sister’s backyard.

