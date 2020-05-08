Coronavirus in Kentucky: Recoveries rise as Phase One of reopening begins

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 176 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 6,288 positive cases and 298 deaths. He again asks people across the state to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in honor of those who have died from the virus and to show solidarity with their loved ones.

He also says 2,266 Kentuckians, roughly 36% of those with the virus, have recovered and 86,428 people have been tested across the state.

Beshear says next week the following businesses will be able to reopen on May 11:

Construction

Horse Racing without fans

Manufacturing and distribution

Office-based businesses

Pet grooming and boarding

Photography

Vehicle or vessel dealerships

Government offices and agencies will be able to reopen May 18, and funeral homes, places of worship and retail businesses will be able to open May 20. As the governor announced yesterday, restaurants will be able to open for outdoor dining and limited capacity indoor dining May 22.

Businesses such as hair salons and barbourshops, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning salons and tatoo parlors are currently scheduled to be able to reopen May 25.

The governor says if a business does not feel they will be able to open by these dates and want to take more time to make sure their facilities are completely safe, they should not feel pressured to do so and are encouraged to wait to open once they feel they are ready.

People heading back to work are encouraged to sign up for COVID-19 testing should they want to make certain they are not asymptomatic as part of the Healthy at Work plan. The governor says this is important to so people who feel sick can get tested quickly and if they are positive for COVID-19, contact tracing can begin to avoid further spread of the virus.

Beshear says Purdue meat processing facility in Ohio County has completed testing of all its employees, and the new testing partners in the state will allow other employers to test everyone in their facilities if they feel the testing is needed.

