Coronavirus in Ohio: 45,537 total cases and 2,704 deaths as of Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest COVID-19 coronavirus numbers Monday.

As of June 22, a total of 45,537 (+729) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,704 (+4) deaths and 7,292 (+50) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,852 (+8) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Last week, Governor Mike DeWine began Thursday’s news conference by discussing a rise in numbers in several southwest Ohio.

The areas he said were “hotspots” were Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Warren and Hamilton counties. These areas have had an increase of coronavirus case numbers in the past two weeks.

DeWine discussed how the Ohio National Guard will be called into these counties to help with increased testing, and that they are free to anyone who wants to be tested. Testing sites can be found here.

During Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards said there is an increase in the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 during the last few weeks.

She explained that kids who have symptoms of a respiratory viral disease, a larger percentage of them are testing positive for coronavirus than what was occurring earlier in the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also made the announcement Thursday that beginning June 22, contact practice can begin for sports such as football and basketball in Ohio.

Governor DeWine has scheduled the next briefing for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.