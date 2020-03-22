Coronavirus in Ohio: Are you an essential employee?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order issued Sunday, many may be wondering if they are allowed to leave the home and go to work.

DeWine said he used the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines as to what industries and their employees are essential.

According to Homeland Security, the following industries are considered essential to the infrastructure of the country:

Healthcare and public health

Communications

Emergency services

Government facilities

Critical manufacturing

Commercial facilities

Dams

Defense industrial base

Energy

Financial

Food and agriculture

Nuclear reactors, materials, and waste

Transportation systems

Water

Additionally, DeWine’s stay-at-home order says the following are essential businesses:

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious entities

Media

First Amendment protected speech

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial and insurance institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades (building and construction tradesmen, plumbers, electricians, etc.)

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for off-site consumption

Supplies to allow people to work from home — sales and manufacturing

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Home-based care and services for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

You can read the governor’s full stay at home order below.

As always, check with your employer.