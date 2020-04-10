Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 5,878 cases, 231 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have held a 2pm news briefing to provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Friday, there are cases 5,878 cases of the coronavirus reported leading to 1,755 hospitalizations and 231 deaths. There are 548 ICU admissions.

To start Friday’s news conference, Gov. DeWine explained how there will be new reporting on the date of the spread of COVID-19 in the state, based on the CDC’s guidelines.

Before this change, the guidance only allowed doctors to count COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. Now, the new guidance will include cases that meet the following criteria:

A person will be counted if a quick test determines the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood

A person will be counted if there is clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of the presence of COVID-19 when there is no other likely diagnosis, even if there’s no lab test

DeWine said the quick tests will be coming to Ohio very soon and the results will come within minutes.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday he got a call from STERIS, a company based in Mentor, Ohio, which is a provider of infection prevention. Husted said STERIS told him they received FDA approval for small-scale N-95 mask decontamination.

To start Thursday’s news conference, DeWine announced the Ohio Manufacture Alliance has teamed up for a large scale production of face shields to be sent to health care workers.

“These are true partnerships, Ohioans coming together,” said DeWine.

Nearly 1 million face shields over the next five weeks will be distributed to Ohio Department of Health which will distribute them throughout the state.

DeWine then touched on modeling in the state and how the initial reports on the amount of people projected to be diagnosed daily with the coronavirus were wrong.

“Ohioans have made a difference. We have made a huge difference.”

But DeWine warned it wasn’t time to let up safety orders put in place to protect people from the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lt. Governor Husted talked Thursday about a text he received Tuesday from Dr. Dean Kereiakes from the Linder Center for Research and Education at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati with some good news regarding the coronavirus. Dr. Kereisakes informed Husted that The Chris Hospital has plasma protocol in place for people who are most at risk for death of COVID-19.

“This allows healthcare workers to identify those individuals earlier and treat them earlier, which they believe will help save lives,” Husted said.

Husted also announced Ohio Job and Family Services has grown their team processing unemployment claims in the state to 20 times.

Thursday morning, the ODJFS announced 226,007 people had filed for unemployment in the state for the week of April 4. That’s the second straight week of more than 200,000 claims.

After talking about the number of cases in the state, Dr Acton announced 55,000 people had been tested, but says Ohio is still struggling with the lack of testing.

“We have some hope on that horizon. We have whole teams of folks working to expedite testing in the state,” said Acton.

DeWine also talked about the possibility of students returning to session before the end of the school year.

When asked about the reopening of schools, DeWine stated he wanted to bring students back but it was all pending the spread of the virus in the state.

“There are indicators that we are looking at; the hospitalization rate, for example. You look at that rate, how that is coming,” said DeWine. “We certainly have a ways to go. The death rate continue to go up tragically in Ohio.”

Last week, DeWine ordered schools to be closed until at least May 1, and said that date will be reevaluated as the time gets closer.