Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 3,312 confirmed cases and 91 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Friday, there are 3,312 confirmed cases in the state, 895 leading to hospitalization. A total of 91 deaths have been reported.

The latest models project a mid-to-late-April peak for coronavirus cases in Ohio.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine addressed the shortage of testing in the state.

“We need more testing, and we need more results quicker,” said DeWine.

He announced that the Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health have teamed up to produce the items needed for tests(swabs, tubes to put swab in and liquid inside the test tube) here in Ohio.

“For the hospitals around the state that are lacking these, help is on the way,” said DeWine.

DeWine also touched on the concern of COVID-19 within state prisons, and steps that were being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine announced he would be sending letters to judges around the state, on prisoners that might be let out early. DeWine stressed these were not violent offenders, but prisoners who could be at risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, including pregnant women and those who are within 60 days of release and are 60 years or older.

The big announcement from DeWine, Thursday, was that he would be extending Ohio’s Stay at Home order until at least May 1.

“Everything about this lags about a couple weeks behind, and you have to make moves early,” said Dr. Acton prior to signing the order during Thursday’s news conference. “This order I’m signing is to think about you and all the sacrifices you’re making.”

Acton said that people should expect a slow return to normal daily life when numbers begin dropping. She said there are five areas where there needs to be a stabilization before they begin lifting orders:

Testing

Modeling, to get numbers for more accuracy

Hospitals stabilized

Robust contact tracing

Lower numbers that are stabilized

During Thursday’s news conference, DeWine also took a moment to thank Ohioans for making the sacrifices during the spread of the coronavirus. He said he knows how hard it is for people to stay home and not see loved ones.

“We don’t know when we’re going to hit the peak,” said DeWine. ”But what you are doing is saving lives.”

Governor DeWine also announced Thursday the formation of an economic advisory group for Ohio.

“Just as we have looked to [medical] experts to help us through this crisis, we’re also looking to [economy] experts as we move forward,” DeWine said. “As we come out of this, we will focus on our economic recovery.”

Lt. Governor Husted touched on the unemployement numbers that were announced for Ohio, Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, there were 272,117 jobless claims in the state during the last week.

For the last two weeks, the claims stand at 468,414 in the state. Which, according to ODJFS is a record.

To put that in perspective, 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed during the entire year in Ohio in 2019.

DeWine also encouraged employers to allow employees to wear masks during their shifts in order to stay safe, and keep the public safe.