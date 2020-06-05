Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 37,758 cases, 2,355 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Friday, there are a total of 37,758(+476) cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,355(+16) deaths and 6,385(+73) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,632(+9) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine did not hold a regular news conference on Thursday, out of respect for George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis, which was scheduled for 2pm.

DeWine did announce Thursday that a number of entertainment facilities including zoos and movie theaters can begin reopening next week.

However, because amusement parks weren’t on that list, Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts filed a lawsuit Friday, against the Ohio Department of Health stating the amusement parks should be allowed to reopen.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, and ODH Director Amy Acton last held a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Governor DeWine said Tuesday they have been working with the Department of Education on reopening Ohio schools. The state fully intends to have school in the fall. The start dates is up to individual boards of education.

The state is working on a broad outline of health guidelines for schools.

DeWine also announced that all surgeries in Ohio can resume. Facilities must continue to monitor their PPE stockpile. The use of telehealth is still encouraged whenever possible.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.