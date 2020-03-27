Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,137 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 19 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and U.S. Senator Rob Portman via phone held an update on the COVID-19 spread in Ohio, Friday.

On Friday, it was announced there were 1,137 confirmed cases in Ohio leading to 276 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.

Deaths were reported in Columbiana, Cuyahoga (2), Erie, Franklin (2), Gallia, Lucas (2), Mahoning (2) Miami(4), Stark(2), Summit and Trumbull Counties.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine signed Ohio’s first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes include eliminating mandatory state testing for schools this year. It also will allow mail-in voting for the postponed primary through April 28. DeWine also has postponed next week’s State of the State address, citing the need to maintain social distancing.

The bill also extends the state’s tax filing until July 15.

Prior to DeWine’s update, the U.S. House passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

After talking with the Cleveland Clinic, Friday, about their modeling, DeWine stated that in about two weeks, the spread of COVID-19 will start hitting hospitals hard. Along with the spread, the peak is now projected to be mid-May.

The Cleveland Clinic told DeWine and Dr. Acton that they need two or three times buildout of hospital beds, and ICU beds in order to prepare for the spread.

DeWine said he is asking the Ohio National Guard to help with this buildup.

“We do not have a lot of time,” said DeWine.

Dr. Acton said Friday, that an update to the curve shows that Ohio could face a possible 10,000 new confirmed cases a day during its peak. On Thursday, she said it could be between 6,000 to 8,000 a day.

DeWine also announced a new campaign in Ohio to support small businesses throughout the state. Businesses and people can visit Ohio.org/supportlocalohio to find more information.

On Thursday, Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data is only a snapshot of what’s really going on, since there is a shortage of testing supplies and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Governor DeWine addressed the issue of evictions Thursday. He said a bill passed by the Ohio legislature Wednesday allows courts to postpone hearings when needed. Courts can still take eviction action in an emergency situation.

DeWine said he plans to sign the bill Friday, during his 2pm update.

The governor also introduced an email address where people who believe they can help with the state’s efforts can let the state know.

For the first time, Dr. Amy Acton showed the current model of the trajectory of Ohio’s infectious disease curve. Dr. Acton said without the measures the state has taken, today would have been the peak.

Dr. Acton said the measures taken so far have reduced the impact on hospitals by 50-75% She said that once the state hits its peak, the state could see 6,000 to 8,000 new cases per day.