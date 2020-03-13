Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 13 cases confirmed, 159 under investigation

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is planning a 2 p.m. news conference with the Ohio Department of Health to announce the latest developments with coronavirus in the state.

Thirteen cases are now confirmed in the state and 159 are under investigation, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.

Friday, the Cleveland Clinic confirmed four cases throughout its system, WJW reported. Patients are isolated at home and precautions are being followed for those who are inpatient, the clinic said.

The Cleveland Clinic is setting up tents for patient screenings.

UC Health in Cincinnati confirmed four patients tested positive for COVID-19. The patients, initially seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital, have been treated and released. The hospital said no other information will be provided, to protect patient privacy.

DeWine announced Friday that jails and prisons will no longer allow visitors. He is asking for more protocols to keep sick people away.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted sent a letter to the Trump administration asking for federal support and waivers on several issues important to the state’s response to the crisis.

The state is not closing daycare centers at this point. DeWine says it could happen and wants families to be ready.

“People need to start thinking about alternatives,” said DeWine.

.@GovMikeDeWine also says if you’re in a position you can take your child out of daycare, he is suggesting you do so. @nbc4i — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) March 13, 2020

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced Friday 25 people were being tested in Columbus and Worthington. Those include 3 being tested by the Ohio Department of Health and 22 by private labs.

The city declared a public health emergency Friday afternoon.

Thursday, Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health signed an order banning gatherings of more than 100 people in a single room in Ohio. The order excludes offices, schools, restaurants, factories and retail or grocery stores. It also does not apply to voting, religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising first amendment protected speech.

“Just the fact of community spread says at least 1% of the population is carrying the virus. We have 11.7 million people. The math is over 100,000,” said Dr. Acton. “That gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly.

DeWine also ordered schools to take extended 3-week spring breaks starting Monday