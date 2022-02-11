COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 11 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,625,551 +3,263 Hospitalizations 110,391 +183 ICU admissions 13,001 +18 Deaths* 35,005 +413 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 7,500.

The department reported 3,214 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,192,121 which is 61.53% of the state’s population. And 5,793 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,509 10.3% 16.4% In ICU 503 12.18% 21.55% On ventilator 347 6.65% 68.33%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.