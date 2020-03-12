Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says schools will take an extended spring break of three weeks starting Monday.

Schools: From what we can tell based on what has happened elsewhere — unless a child has another medical problem, the risk of death from #COVID19 for a child is not very high, but kids are potential carriers. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020

We will continue to consult with educators on this. We have to take this action. We have to do everything we can to slow down the spread of this virus. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020

The governor clarified that the order will take place at the close of school Monday, March 16, through April 3, for all K-12 schools, including public, private and charter.

“We have a responsibility to save lives. We could have waited to close schools, but based on advice from health experts, this is the time to do it,” said DeWine.

The governor has asked schools to work to provide education through alternative means.

DeWine made the announcement Thursday when it was announced a fifth person in the state had been confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There are now 52 people under investigation in Ohio with 333 under health supervision.

