Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,450 cases reported, 142 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Monday, there are 4,450 cases reported in Ohio. Of those, 1,214 have led to hospitalization and 142 people have died.

Dr. Amy Acton addressed questions about how many people have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

“Over 80%, if not more of folks who have this virus are at home and not tested. They have mild enough illness they do not require hospitalization,” said Dr. Acton. “Today, we do know that 303 of our cases that have been hospitalized, discharged, 25% of them have now reached that period of recovery.”

DeWine started Monday’s press conference by sharing photos of 4H children recognizing essential workers.

The governor reviewed new requirements for retailers to set a limit for customers inside of their stores and post that limit outside beginning midnight. He congratulated stores for instituting those limits early.

DeWine also applauded for stores for taking additional steps, like making one-way aisles, sanitizing carts and marking distance on the floor.

DeWine stressed that the steps everyone is taking is buying the state time to increase hospital capacity.

#MASKS: Governor DeWine says if someone is wearing a mask "that's a good thing", he says it sends a signal for people to be careful. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 6, 2020

DeWine said major hospitals have out plans into place to expand capacity within their facilities and expand healthcare at other sites.

#HOSPITALS: Governor DeWine says the convention center in Lucas County, Dayton convention center, Duke Energy center, Greater Columbus convention center are just a few that have been chosen as alternative sites. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 6, 2020

Governor DeWine says if we can find personal protective equipment on the market, we will buy it. If we can’t find it, we will make it. The governor said we need to stop being so reliant on foreign countries, and that will be a focus after this crisis.

More than 1,400 manufacturers have stepped up to help with the shortage of PPE.

The governor addressed the coronavirus situation at Elkton Prison in Columbiana County. Seven inmates have tested positive and three have died. The prison is a federal prison, housing federal inmates from across the country.

The Ohio National Guard is going into the prison for 7-10 days to help with the medical situation until more federal assistance arrives.

DeWine addressed calls to release prisoners from that prison. DeWine said the prison is run by the federal government and he has no authority over it.

The governor addressed snowbirds coming back to Ohio from places like Florida. He says Ohio welcomes them back, but asked them to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

#SNOWBIRDS: "One of the concerns we have is that people coming into Ohio from other states will bring something in with them," said @GovMikeDeWine . @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 6, 2020

Lt. Governor Jon Husted talked about a new dispute resolution process for businesses subject to different rules in different health department jurisdictions.

New model data from the IHME suggests Ohio will have fewer deaths and use fewer hospital resources than previously projected, as long as social distancing remains.