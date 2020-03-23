Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 442 cases reported, 6 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ODH, 442 people have tested positive for the virus. There are six deaths, 104 are hospitalized.

ODH says the deaths were in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin (2), Lucas and Stark Counties.

Cases have been reported in the following counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (2), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (3), Cuyahoga (149), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (7), Erie (1), Franklin (44), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (26), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (1), Knox (1), Lake (8), Licking (1), Logan (1), Lorain (24), Lucas (9), Madison (1), Mahoning (23), Marion (3), Medina (15), Miami (17), Montgomery (7), Portage (2), Richland (1), Sandusky (1), Stark (12), Summit (28), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (5), Washington (1), Wood (2)

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since there is a shortage of tests and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers.

During the briefing Monday, DeWine announced more specifics on the pandemic daycare order, which goes into effect Thursday.

DeWine also announced a series of changes to state government. He has instituted a hiring freeze for all positions, except those involved in fighting coronavirus. A state government travel freeze remains in effect. There is also a freeze in new contract services.

He is also asking many cabinet members to cut up to 20% of their budget.

Dr. Acton addressed the availability of personal protective equipment in the state. She said a very limited supply is being sent to local health departments. She says these are boxes, not truckloads.

"We have to do everything in our power to get people to stay home," said Dr. Acton. She called the stay at home order "crucial" for the next couple of weeks. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 23, 2020

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.

Monday, DeWine said he does not want to leave all of the orders and restrictions in place “one second longer” than they’re needed, but protecting lives is a priority.

He said he’s hoping not to see a large number of citations written, but says local health and police departments will help enforce the order. Establishments with liquor licenses that violate the order could face administrative action against the license.

The order makes broad exemptions for essential activities and businesses.

DeWine also announced daycares in the state must now operate under a pandemic license and imposed additional restrictions.