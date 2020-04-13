Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 6,975 cases reported, 274 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

As of Monday, there are 6,975 cases reported, leading to 274 deaths. A total of 2,033 people have been hospitalized, 613 in critical care.

Governor DeWine applauded the use of antibody testing, but cautioned people to make sure the test they are receiving is FDA-approved.

DeWine announced the death of an inmate at Pickaway Correctional. The inmate died over the weekend, and a COVID-19 test came back positive on Monday. This is the first death of a state inmate.

The governor said the Ohio National Guard will assist medical staff at Pickaway.

An order was issued Monday restricting the sale of liquor in counties bordering Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has closed its liquor stores, prompting people to come across the border to purchase. Those counties will now require an Ohio ID at state liquor agencies.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted says $5 million of emergency funding is coming for Ohio’s food banks. $1 millionm of that is earmarked for purchasing food from Ohio farmers.

#FOODBANKS: Lt. Gov. Husted says even with this money our food banks need help, so please continue to donate if you can. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 13, 2020

The Lt. Governor says in the coming days, they will provide a list of actions being taken to enhance customer service in the unemployment office.

#VOTING: Lt. Gov. Husted wants to remind people the election is coming up fast, people need to request their ballots. There will be no in-person voting this year, you can request one at: https://t.co/tDicxxdPVz @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 13, 2020

The state is now using updated criteria when reporting case numbers, based on CDC guidelines.

Before this change, the guidance only allowed doctors to count COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. Now, the new guidance will include cases that meet the following criteria:

A person will be counted if a quick test determines the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood

A person will be counted if there is clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of the presence of COVID-19 when there is no other likely diagnosis, even if there’s no lab test

Monday’s numbers include 6,881 laboratory confirmed cases and 94 probable cases that fit under the expanded definition. Six of the 274 deaths were reported under the expanded definition.