Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 24,777 cases, 1,357 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine pushed back an announcement on daycare reopening during Monday’s press conference.

As of Monday, 24,777 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 4,413 hospitalizations and 1,357 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,217 were ICU admissions.

Thursday, DeWine said an announcement was coming Monday regarding child care reopening in Ohio. During Monday’s press conference, DeWine said he had no announcement just yet, and the issue needs more research.

Governor DeWine says they continue to gather information on reopening child care centers. He says he does not see these reopening until they have a science based plan. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 11, 2020

DeWine called this a ‘big week’ for reopening in Ohio. He said he is confident we can continue to protect Ohioans while reopening the economy.

On Thursday, he announced that hair salons, spas and barbershops can reopen May 15.

DeWine also announced restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Monday, DeWine announced that bars and restaurants with liquor licenses can apply for a $500 rebate to help them restock their shelves.

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89% of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said as we try to build consumer confidence, it will be important to demonstrate respect for each other by washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.