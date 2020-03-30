Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,933 cases reported, 39 deaths, K-12 school order extended

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, there are 1,933 cases reported in Ohio, 475 leading to hospitalization. There have been 39 deaths reported.

During Monday’s briefing, Governor DeWine announced the order keeping children out of K-12 schools will be extended through May 1.

#NEW: Governor DeWine is extending the closure of K-12 schools to May 1, it will be reevaluated at that time. @nbc4i #COVID19 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 30, 2020

During a briefing Sunday, DeWine urged the FDA to clear Battelle to begin using machines that can each sterilize up to 80,000 masks per day. He called an earlier decision to limit the use of the technology reckless.

Late Sunday night, the FDA cleared Battelle to sterilize N95 masks at max capacity, and operate the systems in other states.

Monday, DeWine said he is happy and grateful the FDA gave Battelle the go-ahead to begin sterilizing masks.