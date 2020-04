CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- The governor held his daily covid-19 briefing to roll out the state's' gradual re-opening. He says hospitals could begin applying today to resume elective surgeries. He also said the first week of his plan will allow day care centers to re-open, if they have protective gear and can test parents and staff. The governor said other sectors of the economy will be allowed to re-open over the next 3 weeks, if the positive-test rate for coronavirus - which currently is just under 2-and-a-half-percent - stays below 3-percent for three consecutive days.

"We're allowing people to open, but we are not requiring them to open. That's really important also. If you feel uneasy, that you can't protect your workers, or you can't social distance, or you can't do the things that you need to do, we're not requiring you to open," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.