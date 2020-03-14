Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference set for 2 p.m. Saturday with the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday at 2 p.m., there are 26 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. 264 people are under investigation. You can watch the livestream of the press conference right here.

Columbus Public Health and Mayor Ginther announced Saturday morning that one case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Columbus. The city’s Board of Health declared a public health emergency Friday afternoon.

Thirteen cases were confirmed in the state and 159 are under investigation, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health Friday at 2 p.m. New numbers are released daily at 2 p.m.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Friday the cases are in six counties.

Belmont – 2

Butler – 1 (more information coming)

Cuyahoga – 6

Stark – 2

Summit – 1

Trumbull 1

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Columbus City Schools announced it would provide meals to all children under 18 at several schools throughout the city.

The state is not closing daycare centers at this point. DeWine says it could happen and wants families to be ready.

“People need to start thinking about alternatives,” said DeWine.

DeWine announced Friday that jails and prisons will no longer allow visitors. He is asking for more protocols to keep sick people away.

Get updated numbers and live press conferences everyday at 2 p.m. here on our coronavirus in Ohio page.