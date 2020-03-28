Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,406 cases, 25 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold his daily news conference at 2pm, Saturday to provide an update on the COVID-19 spread in the state.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

As of Saturday, there were 1,406 cases reported in Ohio, 344 leading to hospitilization and 25 deaths.

DeWine opened Saturday’s news conference by pointing out the production of the daily briefings was affected by a capital square employee going to the hospital with pneumonia. They are now producing each day’s briefing with a skeleton crew.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine signed Ohio’s first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic.