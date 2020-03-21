Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3 deaths, 247 total cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are providing a daily update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at 2 P.M. ET, Saturday.

As of Saturday, there are three deaths and 247 total cases. Deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga, Lucas and Erie Counties.

Cases have been reported in the following counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (1), Belmont (2), Butler (16), Clark (1), Clermont (2), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (92), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (4), Erie (1), Franklin (21), Gallia (1), Geauga (1), Hamilton (8), Huron (1), Lake (4), Licking (1), Lorain (14), Lucas (4), Mahoning (14), Marion (1), Medina (9), Miami (11), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (8), Summit (15), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (1), Union (1), Warren (2).

DeWine began Saturday’s news conference by reminding Ohioans that the actions we take now will determine how many of us will die from the virus.

“What we do now, what we do not do now, will really determine ultimately how many Ohioans die,” DeWine said. “This is an absolutely critical time.”

DeWine said the state was prepared to engage severe control measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’ve announced a number of measures, we will have more measures, we’ll have more discussion about this and more news tomorrow,” he said.

The governor did not specify what those new measures, if any, would be.

Adult day services for people with developmental disabilities: Individuals with disabilities who receive care every day. Our concern is that they congregate in large numbers. That is dangerous. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 21, 2020

DeWine announced an order closing all adult day services for people with developmental disabilities. The order makes an exception for groups of 10 or fewer people gathering.

.@DrAmyActon says the 247 confirmed cases is a snapshot of what is going on. @nbc4i — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) March 21, 2020

Lt. Governor Husted announced March, April and May Bureau of Workers Compensation payments will be deferred until June.

Husted also announced a load limit exemption for trucks carrying food and critical supplies.

The state’s first death was recorded Friday, Mark Wagoner, a resident of Lucas County.

Governor DeWine said he and Lt. Governor Husted knew Wagoner well.

“We have now entered a new phase of our battle with coronavirus. This phase is not unexpected but is tragic nonetheless. Yesterday, Ohio had its first death from the coronavirus. And it was someone who both Jon and I knew very well, liked very much, respected very much,” DeWine began Friday’s daily briefing

Lt. Governor Husted on Friday laid out steps businesses should take to protect employees who are reporting to work. These include temperature checks and dedicating an employee to sanitizing shared surfaces.

Governor DeWine announced Friday senior centers and senior daycare centers will close. DeWine said the centers will close at the end of business on Monday, March 23.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.