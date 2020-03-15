Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says 37 people have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon.

ODH says 361 people are now under investigation and 134 have tested negative.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will soon sign an order closing all restaurants and bars in the state to dine-in customers. That order will be effecting at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Carryout and delivery food will still be allowed.

Dr. Acton says reporting accurate numbers in the state is difficult because the data are coming from multiple sources. ODH originally reported 36 positive cases Sunday afternoon, but later revised that number to 37.

The press conference was announced after Gov. DeWine revealed on CNN’s State of the Union that Ohio schools could be closed the rest of the year.

Cases have been identified in the following counties:

Belmont – 2

Butler – 6

Cuyahoga – 14

Franklin – 3

Lorain – 2

Lucas – 1

Medina – 1

Stark – 3

Summit – 2

Trumbull – 2

Tuscarawas – 1

Sunday morning,, Franklin County Public health reported two coronavirus cases in the county, but outside Columbus. Columbus reported one case on Saturday. The Columbus Division of Fire said one if its firefighters has tested positive.

“This first cases of COVID-19 in our health jurisdiction, though not a surprise are, however, a reminder for our residents to continue taking the necessary precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families,” said Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

Saturday, Governor DeWine urged parents to take children out of daycare if possible because social distancing at daycare centers is very difficult.

School closures begin across the state after classes on Monday, and in some cases earlier.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Columbus City Schools announced it would provide meals to all children under 18 at several schools throughout the city. Other districts are expected to announce similar plans.