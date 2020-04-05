Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 4,043 cases reported, 119 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio now has 4,043 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus reported statewide.

Those 4,043 cases have led to 119 deaths and 1,104 hospitalizations.

Confirmed cases in Ohio have more than doubled since Monday, when 1,933 total cases were confirmed in Ohio. Dr. Acton says the number of positive cases reflects the fact that the state still has limited testing available.

For the first time since Ohio confirmed its first case, Governor Mike DeWine will not hold a daily briefing Sunday afternoon.

Over the course of the last week, Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon husted and Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have expanded measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

On Monday, an order keeping K-12 students out of school was expanded through May 1. The mission of the Ohio National Guard was expanded to include building hospital capacity.

Tuesday, officials addressed the capacity of the state’s unemployment system. An order was also put in place stopping water shutoffs in the state.

Wednesday, a new way of dividing and directing hospital capacity in the state was unveiled. DeWine also announced the start of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19

We have broken these regions into 3 zones that will all work together. pic.twitter.com/3E9ZulrD5x — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2020

Thursday, Governor DeWine announced the state’s stay at home order would be expanded through May 1.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine addressed the shortage of testing in the state. He announced that the Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health have teamed up to produce the items needed for tests (swabs, tubes to put swab in and liquid inside the test tube) here in Ohio.

Saturday, DeWine announced an order allowing telehealth services without first meeting face to face.

The governor’s next daily briefing is expected Monday afternoon.