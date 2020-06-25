Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 47,651 cases, 2,772 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has scheduled a 2pm news conference to provide an update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

As of June 25, a total of 47,651(+892) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,772(+17) deaths and 7,502(+55) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,897(+11) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Thursday’s number of new cases were some of the largest since the ODH began releasing the daily data.

“It is important to note, that in today’s cases increases, almost 60% of the individuals are in the 20 to 49-year-old range,” said DeWine.

DeWine says the analyst do not believe the increase in cases is just due to more testing.

The ODH continues to offer pop-up testing sites throughout the state. You can find pop-up sites at Coronavirus.Ohio.gov.