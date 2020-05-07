Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 22,131 cases, 1,271 deaths; dates given on reopening salons, barbershops, restaurants

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held their daily news briefing on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state at 2pm, Thursday.

As of Thursday, 22,131 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 4,140 hospitalizations and 1,271 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,167 were ICU admissions.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that hair salons and barbershops can reopen May 15.

He also announced restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89 percent of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by discussing Ohio’s economy. At the end of February, the state was $200 million ahead of projections for the year. Now, Ohio has a projected budget shortfall of $776.9 million for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Governor DeWine announced a $775 million budget reduction to be taken over the next two months. He said he will not draw money from the state’s rainy day fund for the current fiscal year.

DeWine said the rainy day fund will possibly be needed for the next two years.

The cuts will come from the general revenue fund. Medicaid spending will be cut $210 million, K-12 school will have a $300 million payment reduction, other education $55 million, higher education $110 million, all other agencies $100 million.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: