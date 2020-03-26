Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 867 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 15 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are scheduled to hold their daily news conference on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at 2 P.M., Thursday. You can stream that live right here.

On Thursday, it was announced there were 867 confirmed cases in Ohio leading to 223 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.

Deaths were reported in Columbiana, Cuyahoga(2), Erie, Franklin (2), Gallia, Lucas(2), Mahoning Miami(2), Stark(2) and Trumbull Counties.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data is only a snapshot of what’s really going on, since there is a shortage of testing supplies and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Governor DeWine addressed the issue of evictions Thursday. He said a bill passed by the Ohio legislature Wednesday allows courts to postpone hearings when needed. Courts can still take eviction action in an emergency situation.

DeWine said he plans to sign the bill Friday.

The governor also introduced an email address where people who believe they can help with the state’s efforts can let the state know.

For the first time, Dr. Amy Acton showed the current model of the trajectory of Ohio’s infectious disease curve. Dr. Acton said without the measures the state has taken, today would have been the peak.

Dr. Acton said the measures taken so far have reduced the impact on hospitals by 50-75% She said that once the state hits its peak, the state could see 6,000 to 8,000 new cases per day.

The state also revealed a new dashboard to show the latest information about coronavirus in the state.

Late Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was then announced Thursday morning that nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Ohio had more than 180,000 apply for unemployment. A week earlier, it reported 7,042 claims.

Thursday, Governor DeWine revealed the state is starting to take action against a company, and expects to take action against more.

Lt. Governor Husted said eligible Ohioans will continue to have access to the HEAP program through May 1.