Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, ODH Director Dr. Acton to discuss latest numbers at 2pm

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be talking about the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.  

As of Wednesday, a total of 39,575 (+413) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,457 (+36) deaths and 6,693 (+73) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,714 (+6) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

