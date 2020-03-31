Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2,199 cases reported, 55 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, there are 2,199 cases reported with 585 hospitalizations. A total of 55 deaths have been reported. Dr. Acton says the number of positive cases reflects the fact that the state still has limited testing available.

Among the deaths reported in Ohio are two healthcare workers.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced a new order requiring organizations with ventilators or similar devices to report them to the state.

Along with mechanical ventilators, other devices to be reported are C-PAP and B-PAP machines commonly used to treat sleep apnea, as well as anesthetic machines and various treatment masks and tubing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 31, 2020

The Ohio EPA issued an order Tuesday preventing water from being shut off due to nonpayment during the state of emergency. Any shutoffs dating back to January 1 will be turned back on.

DeWine also announced that JobsOhio will fund low-interest loans for small Southeast Ohio businesses hardest hit by the economic situation.

#MENTALHEALTH: Governor DeWine has asked the Director of Mental Health and Patient Services to share some ways we can keep our mental health strong. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 31, 2020

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the state is continuing to add capacity to its unemployment system. He says those who have had challenges with the system will have benefits backdated.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said she believes we are using the best model available to make decisions. She says most modelers agree that social distancing is working.

Dr. Acton said social distancing is key and encouraged everyone to think about whether trips out are necessary.

#COVID19: "This isn't a time for browsing shopping" said Dr. Acton. She is asking everyone to really think about what's essential "it's life saving." @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 31, 2020

During Monday’s briefing, Governor DeWine announced the order keeping children out of K-12 schools will be extended through May 1. It was also announced that the Ohio National Guard would be used to expand hospital capacity in the state.

According to Dr. Amy Acton, current modeling data shows the coronavirus peak will come in Ohio mid to late April.