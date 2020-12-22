Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 7,678 new cases, 130 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released updated numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, a total of 637,032 (+7,678) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 8,252 (+130) deaths and 35,594 (+546) hospitalizations.

On Monday, DeWine shared data from The New York Times that showed Ohioans greatly reduced their travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. He said, compared with last year, there was a 60%-70% reduction in the number of contacts that people had.

He said it’s critical to keep this up during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to avoid a surge in January. DeWine said doing so will put Ohio in a better position to start the new year.

Ohio passed 8,000 total pandemic-related deaths Saturday.

The latest public health advisory map, released Thursday, showed only one county at level 4, or purple: Richland. Eighty-three counties are at level 3, or red, including Franklin and all of those in central Ohio. Four counties are at level two, and none is at level one.

DeWine said all but four counties are reporting what is a considered high incidence of disease spread by the CDC.