Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 13,725 cases, 557 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a news conference to discuss the status of the state’s coronavirus response and plans to reopen Ohio’s economy.

As of Tuesday, there are 13,725 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,779 hospitalizations and 557 deaths. A total of 838 of those hospitalized were in critical care.

The governor has long pointed to a lack of testing in Ohio limiting our ability to reopen the economy. A shortage of test reagent has contributed to those testing issues.

#COVID19: Governor DeWine says testing is "vital" when reopening the economy. He said we want to reopen the economy but we have to do it the right way. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 21, 2020

Governor DeWine said he received a call from the FDA Tuesday saying that they have approved a new testing reagent developed by Thermo Fisher.

DeWine announced the formation of a testing ‘strike team,’ led by former Ohio governors Dick Celeste and Bob Taft. They will work with businesses on getting critical testing items to make sure the state is maximizing capability.

The governor said that fair season is fast approaching. While we don’t know what’s going to happen this year, DeWine said costs will continue for local fair boards.

This year, the Ohio Department of Agriculture will no longer require matching funds be provided locally for fair boards receiving a $50,000 state grant.

DeWine announced Jobs Ohio, Peoples Bank and the First Federal Home Savings Bank are partnering to support those banks’ existing small business clients in Ohio.

Dr. Amy Acton said the health department is still seeing death in about 4% of cases.

#COVID19: Dr. Acton said we are continuing to look at our trends. "Every decision and every move we make will be based on two-three weeks." @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 21, 2020

Dr. Acton also laid out a five part plan for living with COVID-19 over the next 18 months.

.@DrAmyActon lays out 5 part plan for future:

1. Social Distancing

2. Testing

3. Contact Tracing

4. Isolation and Quarantine

5. Excellent treatment — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 21, 2020

During Monday’s news conference, DeWine announced that K-12 school buildings in Ohio would remain closed through the end of the school year. DeWine said no decision has been made yet regarding the start of the next school year.