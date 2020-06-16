Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 42,010 cases, 2,597 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted are scheduled to give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response Tuesday at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, a total of 42,010 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,597 deaths and 7,007 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 1,784 were to the ICU.

They last addressed the state Thursday when Gov. DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton had resigned as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, but would still play a role in his administration as Chief Health Advisor.

The Department of Health says the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. DeWine began Thursday’s news conference that due to the expanded amount of testing, anyone in the state of Ohio who wants to get tested, will be able to do so.

Testing sites will be available throughout the state, according to DeWine. To find location, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.