Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 25,250 cases, 1,436 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest developments on coronavirus in Ohio and efforts to reopen the state’s economy.

As of Tuesday, 25,250 cases (+473) have been reported in the state, leading to 4,539 hospitalizations (+126) and 1,436 deaths(+79). Of the hospitalizations, 1,232 were ICU admissions (+15).

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

For the first time in weeks, malls and retail stores can open to the public Tuesday in Ohio.

Customers can expect to see some restrictions and new policies, and it won’t be shopping as normal quite yet.

Governor DeWine announced the Ohio’s pandemic EBT plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families of 850,000 students who rely on free or reduced-price meal programs will receive around $300 to purchase food.

DeWine estimates the benefits amount to more than $250 million that will go to grocery stores and other eligible retailers.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced tattoo, piercing and massage businesses will be able to open May 15.

Lt. Gov. Husted reminds everyone that only those who can meet the safety standards can open and just because a business can open doesn't mean they will. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 12, 2020

Lt. Governor Husted adding another important reminder: People need to respect the employees in these newly opened businesses. They have families and we need to work to keep each other safe. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 12, 2020

Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran joined Tuesday’s briefing to discuss nursing homes and COVID-19. She said 42,000 of the 700,000 Ohioans her office serves are in nursing homes. Corcoran said their plan to support these Ohioans is a collaboration between nursing homes, local hospitals and local health departments

Testing priorities will be expanding and be more aggressive in nursing homes, assisted living situations and long term care facilities, according to Corcoran.