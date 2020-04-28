Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 16,769 cases, 799 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A day after providing details about how the state will gradually reopen, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Tuesday, there are 16,769 cases reported, leading to 3,340 hospitalizations and 799 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,004 required intensive care.

Governor DeWine addressed the mandatory mask requirement announced Monday for people shopping in businesses. He acknowledged that some people find the idea offensive.

Governor Mike DeWine says it's his responsibility to make some of the tough decisions but also to listen. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 28, 2020

DeWine said masks will no longer be mandated for customers in a retail setting, but rather strongly recommended.

The governor said he has reached out to members of the general assembly to put two groups together. One will look at the reopening of restaurants, the other will look at barbershops and salons.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said they would like to hear from everyone, with big and small operations, from across the state.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose spoke about the election ending Tuesday. He said 1.9 million requests were sent, with 1.5 million returned so far.

Secretary LaRose says "this election looks different, life looks different" but one thing that won't change is that every vote counts. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 28, 2020

LaRose said he is looking forward to moving past this election and beginning to prepare for November.

Monday, the governor said the reopening of Ohio will start on May 1 with healthcare services. Dentists and veterinarians can also move forward with services on May 1.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Governor DeWine said he is prepared to hear criticism from both sides of the issue. Some will say he is opening the state too soon, others will say he has already waited too long. He says he hopes he has found the ‘sweet spot’ in the middle.

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations will be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.

A new poll released Monday shows Ohioans support DeWine but worry about the timeline of reopening Ohio,