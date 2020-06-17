Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 42,422 cases, 2,611 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of Tuesday, a total of 42,422 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,611 deaths and 7,051 hospitalizations.

The number of cases jumped by 412 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths increased by 14.

The Department of Health says the data is added as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed Ohio’s R0, the measure of how fast the virus spreads from one person to another. He says if the number increases above one, they will need to look into that area of the state. He said the numbers seen across Ohio are not alarming and most are around one, meaning one person infects one person. DeWine says they will continue to watch the movement of that number.

DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to reveal what they say are efforts for meaningful change to law enforcement in the state.

Although Wednesday’s press conference was not focused on the coronavirus, Gov. DeWine began by addressing the 250 people who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Dole food processing plant in Clark County.

DeWine is planning to hold the next coronavirus press briefing Thursday at 2 p.m.