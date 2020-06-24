Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 46,759 cases 2,755 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.

As of June 24, a total of 46,759 (+632) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,755 (+20) deaths and 7,447 (+68) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,886 (+10) were ICU admissions.

The 729 cases reported Monday followed a spike of 609 cases Friday and 700 cases reported a day earlier. The 729 was the largest 24-hour increase in reported cases since 731 cases reported on May 21.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were tested for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s press conference for COVID-19 by a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Also Tuesday, Dr. Sara Bode from Nationwide Children’s Hospital spoke at the coronavirus briefing about the steep decline in children visiting hospitals and receiving vaccines during the past few months.

“We’ve seen a very sharp decline since March in the number of kids that have come in for vaccinations across the state,” Dr. Bode said.

Dr. Bode said the rates are down about 40 percent from what is typical this time of this year. She added there has been a drop of 8,000 vaccines per month in Franklin County in March and April and reminded parents and guardians to have their children up to date on their vaccinations.

