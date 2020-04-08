Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,148 cases, 193 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,148 cases reported leading to 1,495 hospitalizations and 193 deaths.

Governor DeWine opened Wednesday’s press conference announcing the death of Marion Correctional Institute Corrections Officer John Dawson. Dawson died from coronavirus.

Dawson was a 55-year-old Mansfield resident. He has worked at Marion Correctional since 1996.

DeWine made a plea to all hospitals and other facilities that use n95 masks.

“Every mask is precious,” said DeWine. He said throwing away a mask is akin to denying someone else a mask down the line.

There is still a critical need for #PPE in #Ohio. You know that @Battelle now has the ability to sterilize 160,000 N95 masks each day b/c we don't have enough masks. There are people in nursing homes, first responders, people in hospitals who don't have masks. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 8, 2020

DeWine said that while he was out for a walk on his farm Tuesday, he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook and Apple promised to send 100,000 n95 masks to Ohio.

The governor announced a plan to have the BWC issue $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio employers. The amount equals around 100% of premiums paid in policy year 2018. The dividend will first be applied to outstanding balances. Anything remaining will be paid to the employer.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted pointed people looking for a job to the state’s coronavirus website. There are listings for more than 33,000 critical jobs in the state’s fight against the virus.

Dr. Amy Acton says the latest projection is 1,600 new cases per day during the peak. That is a sharp decrease from the 6,000 to 10,000 cases per day projected in earlier models.

Tuesday, Ohio’s revised stay-home order went into effect, lasting through May 1. The order also imposes capacity restrictions on essential businesses that remain open.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. DeWine discussed plans to release more state prisoners who are at-risk of contracting the virus.

The governor also discussed expanded SNAP benefits and the ability of restaurants to deliver mixed drinks with meals.