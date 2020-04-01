Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,547 cases, 65 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton are discussing the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,547 confirmed cases in the state, 679 leading to hospitalization. A total of 65 deaths have been reported.

Dr. Acton says the number of positive cases reflects the fact that the state still has limited testing available.

The latest models project a mid-to-late-April peak for coronavirus cases in Ohio.

Governor DeWine showed a new division of dividing hospital capacity in the state. Normally, hospitals coordinate their efforts in eight regions. The state is now grouping those regions into three zones.

We have broken these regions into 3 zones that will all work together. pic.twitter.com/3E9ZulrD5x — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2020

DeWine also announced the start of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19. The alliance is a group of organization that are coming together to manufacture materials needed to fight the virus in the state.

Anyone who believes they can help the effort should visit https://repurposingproject.com/.

Dr. Amy Acton will sign an order Wednesday requiring hospitals to send their tests to other hospitals to process instead of private labs. DeWine called the turnaround time from private labs unacceptable.

Our @OHdeptofhealth will continue to analyze tests for the most critical patients, including hospitalized and symptomatic healthcare workers. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2020

In order to ensure the most vulnerable Ohioans have access to food, DeWine said they have been working with the USDA to enable a ‘click and collect’ for SNAP recipients. Those receiving SNAP benefits are able to shop online and swipe their EBT card from their car.

Tuesday, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Ohio, paving the way for federal assistance to the state.

DeWine said he is very happy about the declaration being approved. The declaration provides for state and local grants to organizations involved in the response to the pandemic. The declaration shifts some of the funding burden to the federal government.

#FEMA: Governor says he's very happy with the major disaster declaration. This will allow the state to shift some costs to the federal government like: emergency operation cost, safe havens, disinfection public facilities and ppe. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 1, 2020

The governor announced he is signing an executive order to provide assistance for small businesses with mortgage and rent payments.