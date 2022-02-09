Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 4,200 cases reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 14 2022 12:00 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 9 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,621,375+4,271
Hospitalizations109,951+318
ICU admissions12,958+46
Deaths*34,592N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 9,500. 

The department reported 3,480 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,186,078 which is 61.48% of the state’s population. And 5,721 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,86311.8%16.1%
In ICU57113.78%20.48%
On ventilator3867.38%66.81%

Ohio ended its statewide mask mandate back in June 2021, but several central Ohio communities, including the city of Columbus, still have them in place. With COVID-19 cases starting to decline, fatigue over mask mandates is starting to grow. Doctors are cautiously optimistic the trend of dropping cases will continue, saying with people staying indoors due to this past week’s winter storm, there has been less of an opportunity for the virus to spread.

