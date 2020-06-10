Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 39,575 cases, 2,457 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release its latest COVID-19 case numbers around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 39,575 (+413) cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,457 (+36) deaths and 6,693 (+73) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,714 (+6) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

No briefing by Governor DeWine is planned Wednesday.

June 10 is a big day for openings in the state. The following venues and businesses can reopen beginning today: