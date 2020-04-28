Coronavirus in West Virginia: $3 million in housing grants for virus relief

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced grants worth $3,044,576 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of West Virginia.
Charleston will receive $651,537 and Huntington will receive $423,2078 in funding.
The grants are part of the CARES act and will provide funding for the prevention of and response to COVID-19 in public housing.
Full details of the funding below:
- Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority CHARLESTON $651,537
- Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling WHEELING $270,716
- Housing Authority of the City of Huntington HUNTINGTON $423,208
- Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg PARKERSBURG $87,877
- Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg MARTINSBURG $192,890
- Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope MOUNT HOPE $78,497
- Housing Authority of the City of Williamson WILLIAMSON $125,466
- Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority FAIRMONT $63,569
- Housing Authority of the City of Keyser KEYSER $45,822
- Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville MOUNDSVILLE $68,282
- Housing Authority of the City of Grafton GRAFTON $75,811
- Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon BUCKHANNON $38,854
- Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen BENWOOD $59,117
- Housing Authority of the City of Beckley BECKLEY $117,633
- Housing Authority of the City of Weirton WEIRTON $45,186
- Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant POINT PLEASANT $58,460
- Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield BLUEFIELD $103,825
- Housing Authority of the City of Elkins ELKINS $28,047
- Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans SAINT ALBANS $43,325
- Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston SOUTH CHARLESTON $36,409
- Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar DUNBAR $33,171
- Housing Authority of the City of Spencer SPENCER $47,856
- Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority CLARKSBURG $82,461
- Housing Authority of the City of Weston WESTON $12,253
- Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont PIEDMONT $35,259
- Housing Authority of the County of Jackson RIPLEY $76,507
- Housing Authority of Mingo County DELBARTON $26,258
- Housing Authority of Raleigh County BECKLEY $56,904
- Housing Authority of Boone County DANVILLE $31,155
Housing Authority of the City of Romney ROMNEY $28,221