Coronavirus in West Virginia: $3 million in housing grants for virus relief

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced grants worth $3,044,576 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of West Virginia.

Charleston will receive $651,537 and Huntington will receive $423,2078 in funding.

The grants are part of the CARES act and will provide funding for the prevention of and response to COVID-19 in public housing.

Full details of the funding below:

Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority CHARLESTON $651,537

Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling WHEELING $270,716

Housing Authority of the City of Huntington HUNTINGTON $423,208

Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg PARKERSBURG $87,877

Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg MARTINSBURG $192,890

Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope MOUNT HOPE $78,497

Housing Authority of the City of Williamson WILLIAMSON $125,466

Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority FAIRMONT $63,569

Housing Authority of the City of Keyser KEYSER $45,822

Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville MOUNDSVILLE $68,282

Housing Authority of the City of Grafton GRAFTON $75,811

Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon BUCKHANNON $38,854

Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen BENWOOD $59,117

Housing Authority of the City of Beckley BECKLEY $117,633

Housing Authority of the City of Weirton WEIRTON $45,186

Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant POINT PLEASANT $58,460

Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield BLUEFIELD $103,825

Housing Authority of the City of Elkins ELKINS $28,047

Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans SAINT ALBANS $43,325

Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston SOUTH CHARLESTON $36,409

Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar DUNBAR $33,171

Housing Authority of the City of Spencer SPENCER $47,856

Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority CLARKSBURG $82,461

Housing Authority of the City of Weston WESTON $12,253

Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont PIEDMONT $35,259

Housing Authority of the County of Jackson RIPLEY $76,507

Housing Authority of Mingo County DELBARTON $26,258

Housing Authority of Raleigh County BECKLEY $56,904

Housing Authority of Boone County DANVILLE $31,155

Housing Authority of the City of Romney ROMNEY $28,221