Death toll rises to five; 165 cases total of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There is one new death from COVID-19 in Kanawha County. 

The Kanawha-Charleston Health is also awaiting COVID-19 test results for two other individuals who have died.

The current results as of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 are:

  • 104 active
  • 61 closed
  • 5 deaths

