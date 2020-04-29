Death toll rises to five; 165 cases total of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There is one new death from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health is also awaiting COVID-19 test results for two other individuals who have died.

The current results as of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 are:

104 active

61 closed

5 deaths

