Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there is one new death and 13 news cases as a result of COVID-19.

So far, there have been 59,567 laboratory results received for COVID-19:

1,323 positive

58,244 negative

52 deaths

761 recoveries

The state also reports the Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results continues to remain low at 2.22%.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 82-year old male from Berkeley County. “We are deeply saddened to report another death of a West Virginian. We send our sympathies to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.As of 5 p.m., on May 8, 2020, these are the confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (184), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (15), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (180), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).