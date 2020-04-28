Coronavirus in West Virginia: DMV announces registration and titling options

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced customers can visit any of the 57 local license service agencies across the state currently open to obtain temporary license plates, registrations and processing title work.

Currently, with the closure of all DMV regional offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has been issuing license plates, registrations and processing title work through the mail.

“We recognize that our customers need to be able to drive to get to work and take care of their families. In an effort to expedite the titling and temporary registration and license plate process, to assist customers who are purchasing vehicles via the person-to-person route, we are publishing a list of available license services across the state on our website,” said Everett Frazier, DMV Commissioner.

The department encourages customers to take advantage of online services, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

For more information, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.