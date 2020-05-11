CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced week four plans for the reopening of the Mountain State.
The plans announced today include the following starting Thursday, May 21, 2020:
- Indoor dining restaurants at 50% capacity
- Large retail specialty stores. Malls are not included in the reopening.
- State campgrounds to in-state residents
- Outdoor recreation rentals including bicycles, boats, and kayaks
- Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
- Hatfield McCoy Trail System
This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
- Environmental groups sue WV state agency over alleged mismanagement of coal mine clean-up fund
- Post-it note left for woman diagnosed with COVID-19 reads no more mail delivery
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice announces week four plans
- Constellium announces temporary workforce reduction
- Southside Bridge closed temporarily for repair work this weekend
- Coronavirus in West Virginia update: Gov. Justice to give press conference to discuss reopening state
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 24,777 cases, 1,357 deaths reported
- Three men hailed as heroes in water rescue in Virginia
- Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority set to reopen