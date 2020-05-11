Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice announces week four plans

Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss daycare plans
by: Joey Stipek

[Courtesy of the Governor Jim Justices office]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced week four plans for the reopening of the Mountain State.

The plans announced today include the following starting Thursday, May 21, 2020:

  • Indoor dining restaurants at 50% capacity
  • Large retail specialty stores. Malls are not included in the reopening.
  • State campgrounds to in-state residents
  • Outdoor recreation rentals including bicycles, boats, and kayaks
  • Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
  • Hatfield McCoy Trail System

This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further developments.

