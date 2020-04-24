Coronavirus in West Virginia: Jackson County death toll increases to 8 total

Jackson County, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Health Department has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 related cases bringing the total deaths in the county to eight.

The current number of COVID-19 cases include:

397 tested cases

134 positive cases

243 negative cases

20 pending cases

8 deaths

97 active cases including 8 who are currently in the hospital

29 recoveries from COVID-19

Jackson County has seen a spike in COVID-19 related cases recently. Among the notable cases include a total of 64 residents, 32 employees testing positive for the virus in a Jackson County nursing home.

This is a developing story, Please visit WOWKTV.com or watch our newscast for further developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.