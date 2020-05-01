Coronavirus in West Virginia: Local greenhouse opens among COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) greenhouse is open for business again.

The greenhouse, which opened yesterday is also open today, Friday, May 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and tomorrow Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All profits from the greenhouse go back into the agricultural program, providing funding for planting, trips, and curriculum.

“It feels great to be open and selling to the public but it’s kind of a heartfelt moment missing my students right now, they would have really enjoyed being here and selling to the public,” says Angie Fisher, an agriculture teacher at MCTEC.

The greenhouse will be open again next weekend and students are invited to help. If they do, they must wear gloves and a mask and have parental permission.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories